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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pleasanton
Looking for a dog in Pleasanton, CA? These adoptable pups at Valley Humane Society are ready for loving homes and could be the perfect match for you.
Escargot
- Breed: American Bulldog / petite Frenchie mix
- Age: Young adult (about 1–4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: 16 lbs
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (925) 426-8656
Why you’ll love her:
- Outgoing and energetic
- Food-motivated and eager to please
- Did well for her bath
- Got along with two resident dogs in her foster home
Escargot was found as a stray and transferred to Valley Humane from Tri City Animal Shelter on 10/23. She’s a small, lively girl looking for a home that can enjoy her energy and keep helping her learn.
👉 Meet Escargot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fruitcake
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young adult (about 1–4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 10.5 lbs
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (925) 426-8656
Fruitcake was found as a stray and transferred to Valley Humane from Stockton Animal Services on 11/12. He’s a small mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start with a family who will give him time to settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet Fruitcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yule Log
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young adult (about 1–4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 13.6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (925) 426-8656
Yule Log was also found as a stray and transferred from Stockton Animal Services on 11/12. Slightly bigger than Fruitcake, he’s another small mixed-breed pup hoping for a calm, caring home to call his own.
👉 Meet Yule Log and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Girlie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (925) 426-8656
Why you’ll love her:
- Sweet, relaxed senior lady
- Housetrained
- Loves couch snuggles with her people
- Still gets fun little zoomies and enjoys squeaky toys
- Tolerant of other calm dogs
Girlie is an “all-rounder” senior who just wants a soft place to land and a family to love her through her golden years.
👉 Meet Girlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, call Valley Humane Society at (925) 426-8656 or use the adoption links above to learn more and start the process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.