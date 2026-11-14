Looking for a dog in Pleasanton, CA? These adoptable pups at Valley Humane Society are ready for loving homes and could be the perfect match for you.

Breed: American Bulldog / petite Frenchie mix

American Bulldog / petite Frenchie mix Age: Young adult (about 1–4 years)

Young adult (about 1–4 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: 16 lbs

16 lbs Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Valley Humane Society

Phone: (925) 426-8656

Why you’ll love her:

Outgoing and energetic

Food-motivated and eager to please

Did well for her bath

Got along with two resident dogs in her foster home

Escargot was found as a stray and transferred to Valley Humane from Tri City Animal Shelter on 10/23. She’s a small, lively girl looking for a home that can enjoy her energy and keep helping her learn.

👉 Meet Escargot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young adult (about 1–4 years)

Young adult (about 1–4 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 10.5 lbs

10.5 lbs Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Valley Humane Society

Phone: (925) 426-8656

Fruitcake was found as a stray and transferred to Valley Humane from Stockton Animal Services on 11/12. He’s a small mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start with a family who will give him time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Fruitcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young adult (about 1–4 years)

Young adult (about 1–4 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 13.6 lbs

13.6 lbs Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Valley Humane Society

Phone: (925) 426-8656

Yule Log was also found as a stray and transferred from Stockton Animal Services on 11/12. Slightly bigger than Fruitcake, he’s another small mixed-breed pup hoping for a calm, caring home to call his own.

👉 Meet Yule Log and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Valley Humane Society

Phone: (925) 426-8656

Why you’ll love her:

Sweet, relaxed senior lady

Housetrained

Loves couch snuggles with her people

Still gets fun little zoomies and enjoys squeaky toys

Tolerant of other calm dogs

Girlie is an “all-rounder” senior who just wants a soft place to land and a family to love her through her golden years.

👉 Meet Girlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, call Valley Humane Society at (925) 426-8656 or use the adoption links above to learn more and start the process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.