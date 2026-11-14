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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pleasanton Right Now
Pleasanton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to kids’ gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
2 Brown Chairs (Val Vista Pleasanton)
Item: 2 brown chairs, soft corduroy with wood base
Condition: Not stated; photos available
Location: Val Vista area, Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA
Details: Two matching chairs with brown soft corduroy fabric and a wooden base. The poster asks that you contact them for measurements, and you’ll also need to message for the exact address and pickup time. Photos are posted in the listing.
👉 Pickup: Contact the poster through TrashNothing for address & pickup details.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Glass Chandelier Chimneys (Pleasanton)
Item: 18 glass chandelier chimneys
Condition: Used, but not broken
Location: Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA
Details: Set of 18 glass chimneys, each about 3.5" diameter and 4" tall. All are considered used; some have seen more use than others, but none are broken. The poster says they’ll be out front on the porch for pickup anytime, so you may not need to coordinate a time. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 Pickup: Porch pickup; first-come, first-served.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
72” Vinyl Slat Blinds (Pleasanton)
Item: 2 sets of vinyl slat blinds
Condition: Described as clean
Location: Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA
Details: Two sets of blinds that fit 72" wide windows, about 38" long. Comes with hardware for install, so you should be able to mount them right away if they fit your windows. The poster notes they’ll be out front on the porch for pickup anytime. Photos are in the listing.
👉 Pickup: Porch pickup; no set time mentioned.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Maclaren Baby Stroller
Item: Maclaren lightweight baby stroller
Condition: In good condition
Location: Bridle Creek / Sycamore Heights, Pleasanton, CA
Details: A lightweight stroller, known for being easy to fold and carry. The poster notes it’s in good condition, making it a nice free option for local families who need a backup stroller or something for quick trips. Check the listing for photos and any extra notes.
👉 Pickup: Coordinate with the owner via Nextdoor.
Halloween Costume and Decoration Bundle
Item: Halloween costume and decor bundle
Condition: Not stated; mixed items
Location: Downtown Pleasanton, Pleasanton, CA
Details: Bundle includes scary masks and costumes for middle school age kids, glow-in-the-dark tattoos, various Halloween decorations, and face paint. Great for stocking up ahead of the season or for dress-up play. The poster can leave the bundle on the porch for easy pickup and gives priority to whoever can pick up today or tomorrow morning.
👉 Pickup: Porch pickup; priority to fastest pickup.
Decorative Starfish and Shell Set
Item: Decorative starfish and shell set with picture frame
Condition: Not stated
Location: Del Prado, Pleasanton, CA
Details: Set includes a white starfish, several oyster shells, and one round gold-tone picture frame. Nice for beach-themed decor or craft projects. Check the listing for photos to see the exact style and size.
👉 Pickup: Arrange details with the poster on Nextdoor.
Fridge Magnetic Letters and Numbers
Item: Colorful magnetic letters and numbers set
Condition: Not stated
Location: Val Vista, Pleasanton, CA
Details: Set of magnetic letters and numbers for the fridge or a magnetic board. Great for kids learning the alphabet and basic math, or for fun notes on the fridge. Check the listing for how many pieces are included and any photos.
👉 Pickup: Coordinate with the owner via Nextdoor.
Free items in Pleasanton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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