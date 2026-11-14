Pleasanton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to kids’ gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: 2 brown chairs, soft corduroy with wood base

Condition: Not stated; photos available

Location: Val Vista area, Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA

Details: Two matching chairs with brown soft corduroy fabric and a wooden base. The poster asks that you contact them for measurements, and you’ll also need to message for the exact address and pickup time. Photos are posted in the listing.

👉 Pickup: Contact the poster through TrashNothing for address & pickup details.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: 18 glass chandelier chimneys

Condition: Used, but not broken

Location: Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA

Details: Set of 18 glass chimneys, each about 3.5" diameter and 4" tall. All are considered used; some have seen more use than others, but none are broken. The poster says they’ll be out front on the porch for pickup anytime, so you may not need to coordinate a time. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 Pickup: Porch pickup; first-come, first-served.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: 2 sets of vinyl slat blinds

Condition: Described as clean

Location: Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA

Details: Two sets of blinds that fit 72" wide windows, about 38" long. Comes with hardware for install, so you should be able to mount them right away if they fit your windows. The poster notes they’ll be out front on the porch for pickup anytime. Photos are in the listing.

👉 Pickup: Porch pickup; no set time mentioned.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Maclaren lightweight baby stroller

Condition: In good condition

Location: Bridle Creek / Sycamore Heights, Pleasanton, CA

Details: A lightweight stroller, known for being easy to fold and carry. The poster notes it’s in good condition, making it a nice free option for local families who need a backup stroller or something for quick trips. Check the listing for photos and any extra notes.

👉 Pickup: Coordinate with the owner via Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Halloween costume and decor bundle

Condition: Not stated; mixed items

Location: Downtown Pleasanton, Pleasanton, CA

Details: Bundle includes scary masks and costumes for middle school age kids, glow-in-the-dark tattoos, various Halloween decorations, and face paint. Great for stocking up ahead of the season or for dress-up play. The poster can leave the bundle on the porch for easy pickup and gives priority to whoever can pick up today or tomorrow morning.

👉 Pickup: Porch pickup; priority to fastest pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Decorative starfish and shell set with picture frame

Condition: Not stated

Location: Del Prado, Pleasanton, CA

Details: Set includes a white starfish, several oyster shells, and one round gold-tone picture frame. Nice for beach-themed decor or craft projects. Check the listing for photos to see the exact style and size.

👉 Pickup: Arrange details with the poster on Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Colorful magnetic letters and numbers set

Condition: Not stated

Location: Val Vista, Pleasanton, CA

Details: Set of magnetic letters and numbers for the fridge or a magnetic board. Great for kids learning the alphabet and basic math, or for fun notes on the fridge. Check the listing for how many pieces are included and any photos.

👉 Pickup: Coordinate with the owner via Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Pleasanton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.