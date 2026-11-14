Pleasanton has some very special kittens hoping to find their forever families. All are young, indoor companions looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and thrive.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $175

Grover is a handsome grey boy with a huge purr and a very friendly nature. He has Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), which affects his balance and coordination quite a bit, so he moves in a wobbly way. Even so, he does not let it slow him down and can use his litter box and eat on his own with no accidents reported in his listing.

Grover will do best with a family ready to give him a safe indoor space and a little extra understanding for his special needs.

👉 Meet Grover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $175

Stone is a young grey kitten in the care of Tri-Valley Animal Rescue. His listing notes that he is a baby Domestic Shorthair boy, ready for a new home that can give him time, play, and gentle guidance as he grows.

Please check his online profile for the most current details about his personality, health, and any special needs.

👉 Meet Stone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Valley Humane Society

Phone: (925) 426-8656

Adoption fee: $125

Gumdrop is a fluffy gray/blue baby girl at Valley Humane Society. The shelter invites anyone interested to reach out with questions or to start the adoption process.

To learn more about Gumdrop and see if she’s a match for your home, you can:

Call (925) 426-8656 , or

, or Fill out their Adoption Inquiry Form at https://valleyhumane.org/adopt/adoption/

👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Valley Humane Society

Phone: (925) 426-8656

Adoption fee: $125

Sugar Plum is a mostly white baby girl looking for a cozy home. Valley Humane Society encourages potential adopters to contact them directly to learn more about her and the adoption steps.

For more info or to get started:

Call (925) 426-8656 , or

, or Visit https://valleyhumane.org/adopt/adoption/ to complete their Adoption Inquiry Form.

👉 Meet Sugar Plum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Valley Humane Society

Phone: (925) 426-8656

Adoption fee: $125

Candy Cane is another mostly white baby girl at Valley Humane Society, ready to find a loving family. The shelter invites you to reach out with any questions or to move forward with adoption.

You can:

Call (925) 426-8656 , or

, or Use their Adoption Inquiry Form at https://valleyhumane.org/adopt/adoption/

👉 Meet Candy Cane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pleasanton, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. A quick call or online inquiry could be the start of a lifetime of love.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.