📢 New Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Named for PUSD

At the November 12, 2026 Board of Trustees meeting, Pleasanton Unified School District appointed Dr. Jessica Bonduris as the district’s next Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective January 1, 2027.

Dr. Bonduris will take over Educational Services as Ed Diolazo moves into his new role as PUSD Superintendent. She brings 20+ years of public education experience, including roles as:

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

Assistant and Associate Superintendent of Educational Services at the Santa Clara County Office of Education

Teacher, TK–12 principal, and district/county administrator

Her background includes work in curriculum and instruction, special education, alternative education, and professional learning.

PUSD leaders shared their excitement about her joining the district and invited the community to welcome Dr. Bonduris as she prepares to support students, staff, and families across Pleasanton Unified.