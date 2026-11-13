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🏭 Pleasanton, CA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings $70K+
Pleasanton’s life sciences and tech scene is buzzing, and a lot of that growth is on the manufacturing and quality side. If you like building systems, leading teams, or making sure products are top-notch, these roles are worth a look.
Manufacturing Manager – Cell Culture Media
- Employer: OPM Biosciences
- Location: Pleasanton, CA (on-site, new facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a new GMP-aligned manufacturing site from the ground up, focused on cell culture media. You’ll own day-to-day production (mixing, formulation, sterile filtration), build SOPs, scale up processes, and hire and train the production team.
QC Manager, Cell Culture & Media Production
- Employer: OPM Biosciences
- Location: Pleasanton, CA (on-site labs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run quality control for the entire Pleasanton site, covering analytical, microbiology, environmental testing, and release for media production. Great fit if you have 8+ years in QC and want to build lab systems, methods, and a QC team for a startup-style GMP facility.
Associate Quality Engineer
- Employer: Veeva Systems
- Location: Pleasanton, CA (Work Anywhere, must be in PST/MST)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay $70,000 – $100,000 USD
Entry-level friendly quality engineering role testing software used by pharma, biotech, and medical device companies. You’ll write test plans, help automate tests, and work closely with engineers in an Agile team, with strong training and a clear interview process.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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