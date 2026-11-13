Pleasanton’s tech scene is busy right now, with both fast-growing startups and established SaaS companies hiring. If you’re in IT or software and want strong pay plus interesting problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: BlackLine

BlackLine Location: Pleasanton, CA (hybrid – in office at least 3 days/week if within commuting distance)

(hybrid – in office at least 3 days/week if within commuting distance) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$194,000 base, plus incentive programs and benefits

Lead cross-functional projects across Salesforce CRM, Zuora CPQ, Service Cloud, Marketo, Planhat, and Communities, while owning AI intake and enablement. You’ll build and maintain AI agents using Gemini Enterprise and Claude, help business teams create no-code/low-code automations, and drive major process improvements across sales, marketing, finance, and customer success.

Employer: BlackLine

BlackLine Location: Pleasanton, CA (hybrid – in office at least 3 days/week if within commuting distance)

(hybrid – in office at least 3 days/week if within commuting distance) Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000–$161,000 base, plus incentive programs and benefits

Own the design, development, and integration of advanced BlackLine solutions, especially Matching, for complex customer environments. This role blends deep technical work, ERP integrations, and customer-facing problem solving, with clear growth paths into lead/principal architect or technical management.

Employer: Bright Silicon Technologies

Location: Pleasanton, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive salary, equity, and full benefits)

Join a small, hands-on team building software for precision optical systems and free-space laser communications. You’ll write Python and C++, work directly with hardware in the lab, build APIs and test suites, and help take systems from prototype to production at an engineer-led company with equity and strong work/life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a fit even without every single skill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.