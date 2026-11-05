🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Kittens Ready for Adoption in Pleasanton

Looking for a new furry family member in Pleasanton, CA? These sweet kittens from Tri-Valley Animal Rescue are all ready for loving homes and would be thrilled to grow up with you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Good with: Dogs and kids

Personality: Described as the sweetest, most loving kitten. Rosie loves to curl up by your side and keep you company. She’d be happy to be adopted with one of her siblings.

Described as the sweetest, most loving kitten. Rosie loves to curl up by your side and keep you company. She’d be happy to be adopted with one of her siblings. Health: All TVAR kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Rosalyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Chocolate-brown tuxedo (brown tabby mix)

Chocolate-brown tuxedo (brown tabby mix) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Personality: A little shy at first, but very sweet once he feels safe. With his unique coloring and cute face, he’s a real heart-stealer and just needs a patient, loving home to help him blossom.

A little shy at first, but very sweet once he feels safe. With his unique coloring and cute face, he’s a real heart-stealer and just needs a patient, loving home to help him blossom. Health: Neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms through TVAR.

👉 Meet Bowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Good with: Kids and dogs

Personality: Very energetic and playful . Loves rope toys, bells, and lap time. She’s friendly and would be happy to go home with one of her siblings.

Very . Loves rope toys, bells, and lap time. She’s friendly and would be happy to go home with one of her siblings. Health: Spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Susie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female (listed as a “little girl”)

Female (listed as a “little girl”) Color: Black and white, long/medium coat

Black and white, long/medium coat Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Personality: A sweet, fluffy bundle of love with a gentle nature. Tux is ready for a forever home where she can grow, play, and be cherished.

A with a gentle nature. Tux is ready for a forever home where she can grow, play, and be cherished. Health: Spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

Good with: Dogs and kids

Personality: A friendly, playful ball of fur who loves to play hard and then curl up on your lap. He’d also enjoy being adopted with one of his siblings.

A who loves to play hard and then curl up on your lap. He’d also enjoy being adopted with one of his siblings. Health: Neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Calvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these kittens, contact Tri-Valley Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above, and consider visiting to see which little personality fits your home best.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.