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Pleasanton

🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Kittens Ready for Adoption in Pleasanton

5 days ago

Looking for a new furry family member in Pleasanton, CA? These sweet kittens from Tri-Valley Animal Rescue are all ready for loving homes and would be thrilled to grow up with you.

Rosalyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl4c1_1GnmcCuL00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
  • Good with: Dogs and kids
  • Personality: Described as the sweetest, most loving kitten. Rosie loves to curl up by your side and keep you company. She’d be happy to be adopted with one of her siblings.
  • Health: All TVAR kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Rosalyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bowy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Odrlh_1GnmcCuL00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Chocolate-brown tuxedo (brown tabby mix)
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
  • Personality: A little shy at first, but very sweet once he feels safe. With his unique coloring and cute face, he’s a real heart-stealer and just needs a patient, loving home to help him blossom.
  • Health: Neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms through TVAR.

👉 Meet Bowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Susie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWhDO_1GnmcCuL00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
  • Good with: Kids and dogs
  • Personality: Very energetic and playful. Loves rope toys, bells, and lap time. She’s friendly and would be happy to go home with one of her siblings.
  • Health: Spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Susie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tux

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Oypj_1GnmcCuL00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female (listed as a “little girl”)
  • Color: Black and white, long/medium coat
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
  • Personality: A sweet, fluffy bundle of love with a gentle nature. Tux is ready for a forever home where she can grow, play, and be cherished.
  • Health: Spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Calvin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9HJo_1GnmcCuL00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
  • Good with: Dogs and kids
  • Personality: A friendly, playful ball of fur who loves to play hard and then curl up on your lap. He’d also enjoy being adopted with one of his siblings.
  • Health: Neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.

👉 Meet Calvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these kittens, contact Tri-Valley Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above, and consider visiting to see which little personality fits your home best.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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