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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Kittens Ready for Adoption in Pleasanton
Looking for a new furry family member in Pleasanton, CA? These sweet kittens from Tri-Valley Animal Rescue are all ready for loving homes and would be thrilled to grow up with you.
Rosalyn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
- Good with: Dogs and kids
- Personality: Described as the sweetest, most loving kitten. Rosie loves to curl up by your side and keep you company. She’d be happy to be adopted with one of her siblings.
- Health: All TVAR kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations, and treated for fleas and worms.
👉 Meet Rosalyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Chocolate-brown tuxedo (brown tabby mix)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
- Personality: A little shy at first, but very sweet once he feels safe. With his unique coloring and cute face, he’s a real heart-stealer and just needs a patient, loving home to help him blossom.
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms through TVAR.
👉 Meet Bowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Susie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
- Good with: Kids and dogs
- Personality: Very energetic and playful. Loves rope toys, bells, and lap time. She’s friendly and would be happy to go home with one of her siblings.
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.
👉 Meet Susie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tux
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female (listed as a “little girl”)
- Color: Black and white, long/medium coat
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
- Personality: A sweet, fluffy bundle of love with a gentle nature. Tux is ready for a forever home where she can grow, play, and be cherished.
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.
👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calvin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
- Good with: Dogs and kids
- Personality: A friendly, playful ball of fur who loves to play hard and then curl up on your lap. He’d also enjoy being adopted with one of his siblings.
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas and worms.
👉 Meet Calvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To learn more about any of these kittens, contact Tri-Valley Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above, and consider visiting to see which little personality fits your home best.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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