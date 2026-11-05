📣 Pleasanton Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Pleasanton’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong openings from tech to wine. If you’re in revenue, brand, or account growth, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Workday

Workday Location: Pleasanton, CA (Flex work, ~50% in office/field)

(Flex work, ~50% in office/field) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,200 – $201,300 base (plus bonus/commission and stock, per posting)

Senior field sales role focused on upselling and renewals within Workday’s large enterprise customer base. You’ll own long deal cycles, sell SaaS/Cloud ERP/HCM/Financial/Planning/Analytics to C‑suite leaders, and drive add‑on revenue in strategic accounts.

Employer: Convergint

Location: Pleasanton, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 base (plus competitive comp plan)

Sales role selling physical security integration, cyber, maintenance, and managed services into key markets like finance, healthcare, data centers, and government. Good fit if you like building pipelines, leading proposals, and closing complex B2B deals, with solid benefits and a people-first culture.

Employer: The Wine Group

Location: Pleasanton, CA (Hybrid, min. 2 days/week in office )

(Hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,100 – $85,000

Hands-on brand and trade marketing role supporting major wine brands like Franzia and other value labels. You’ll help with creative briefs, packaging, sales decks, POS materials, data analysis, and budget tracking—great for someone with 1–2 years in CPG, marketing, or digital who wants to grow in the wine industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more roles and often has similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.