🛒 Pleasanton Retail Jobs: Multiple Beauty & Store Lead Roles

Pleasanton’s retail scene is busy, with big brands hiring for beauty and store leadership roles. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Pleasanton, CA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.90 – $27.90/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Licensed role for a Cosmetologist/Esthetician who loves beauty and sales. You’ll run the beauty zone, give product advice, perform services (including ear piercing), and help with displays and events. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and lots of training and free samples.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Pleasanton, CA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.90 – $27.90/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Non-licensed beauty advisor role focused on customer service and sales in the beauty area. You’ll greet shoppers, suggest products, build baskets, keep displays stocked and clean, and complete ongoing sales and product training. Includes benefits like health coverage, PTO, and retirement savings options.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Pleasanton, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at least at local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience; eligible for quarterly bonus

Lead the entire grocery store: sales, staffing, scheduling, inventory, safety, and customer service. You’ll hire and train the team, manage budgets and labor, and drive store performance. Role comes with weekly pay, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company lists similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; good retail spots in Pleasanton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.