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Pleasant Valley

🐶 Playful Boxer/Lab Puppies Ready for Adoption in Pleasant Valley

8 days ago

These sweet Pleasant Valley pups are ready to wiggle their way into your heart. All are young Boxer/Labrador Retriever mixes, playful, people-loving, and looking for forever homes.

Gravy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X154h_1GoPoMtP00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle
  • Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
  • Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
  • Adoption Fee: $395
  • Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
  • Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Gravy is a darling brindle girl who can’t wait to meet her new family and start her life of cuddles and playtime.
👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pecan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCjjz_1GoPoMtP00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
  • Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
  • Adoption Fee: $395
  • Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
  • Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Pecan is a chocolate-and-white cutie who’s ready to bring fun and joy to her new home.
👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Stuffing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKBZW_1GoPoMtP00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle with White
  • Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
  • Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
  • Adoption Fee: $395
  • Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
  • Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Stuffing is a brindle-and-white baby girl who’s eager to learn, play, and grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Yam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZU1g_1GoPoMtP00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with White
  • Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
  • Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
  • Adoption Fee: $395
  • Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
  • Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Yam is a striking black-and-white pup who loves people and is ready to be someone’s best friend.
👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Prcah_1GoPoMtP00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone he meets
  • Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
  • Adoption Fee: $395
  • Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
  • Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Rolls is the chocolate-and-white boy of the bunch, full of puppy charm and ready for a loving home.
👉 Meet Rolls and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Wishbone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZTT3_1GoPoMtP00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with White
  • Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
  • Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
  • Adoption Fee: $395
  • Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
  • Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Wishbone is a black-and-white sweetheart who can’t wait to be part of a family of her own.
👉 Meet Wishbone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cranberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNZyI_1GoPoMtP00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
  • Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
  • Adoption Fee: $395
  • Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
  • Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Cranberry is a chocolate-and-white baby girl who’s ready to grow up with a family who loves her.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pleasant Valley, NY and thinking about adding a puppy to your home, please consider one of these lovable Boxer/Lab mixes. Visit www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com to submit an application and learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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