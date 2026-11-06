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🐶 Playful Boxer/Lab Puppies Ready for Adoption in Pleasant Valley
These sweet Pleasant Valley pups are ready to wiggle their way into your heart. All are young Boxer/Labrador Retriever mixes, playful, people-loving, and looking for forever homes.
Gravy
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
- Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
- Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com
Gravy is a darling brindle girl who can’t wait to meet her new family and start her life of cuddles and playtime.
👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pecan
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
- Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
- Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com
Pecan is a chocolate-and-white cutie who’s ready to bring fun and joy to her new home.
👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stuffing
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with White
- Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
- Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
- Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com
Stuffing is a brindle-and-white baby girl who’s eager to learn, play, and grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yam
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
- Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
- Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com
Yam is a striking black-and-white pup who loves people and is ready to be someone’s best friend.
👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rolls
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone he meets
- Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
- Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com
Rolls is the chocolate-and-white boy of the bunch, full of puppy charm and ready for a loving home.
👉 Meet Rolls and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wishbone
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
- Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
- Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com
Wishbone is a black-and-white sweetheart who can’t wait to be part of a family of her own.
👉 Meet Wishbone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets
- Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue
- Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com
Cranberry is a chocolate-and-white baby girl who’s ready to grow up with a family who loves her.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pleasant Valley, NY and thinking about adding a puppy to your home, please consider one of these lovable Boxer/Lab mixes. Visit www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com to submit an application and learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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