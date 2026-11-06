🐶 Playful Boxer/Lab Puppies Ready for Adoption in Pleasant Valley

These sweet Pleasant Valley pups are ready to wiggle their way into your heart. All are young Boxer/Labrador Retriever mixes, playful, people-loving, and looking for forever homes.

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets

Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care

Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue

Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Gravy is a darling brindle girl who can’t wait to meet her new family and start her life of cuddles and playtime.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets

Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care

Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue

Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Pecan is a chocolate-and-white cutie who’s ready to bring fun and joy to her new home.

👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with White

Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets

Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care

Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue

Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Stuffing is a brindle-and-white baby girl who’s eager to learn, play, and grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets

Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care

Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue

Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Yam is a striking black-and-white pup who loves people and is ready to be someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone he meets

Super sweet, playful, loves everyone he meets Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care

Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue

Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Rolls is the chocolate-and-white boy of the bunch, full of puppy charm and ready for a loving home.

👉 Meet Rolls and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets

Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care

Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue

Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Wishbone is a black-and-white sweetheart who can’t wait to be part of a family of her own.

👉 Meet Wishbone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Personality: Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets

Super sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets Health: Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care

Fully vetted up to age-appropriate care Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Incredible Pups Pet Rescue

Contact: Apply at www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com

Cranberry is a chocolate-and-white baby girl who’s ready to grow up with a family who loves her.

👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pleasant Valley, NY and thinking about adding a puppy to your home, please consider one of these lovable Boxer/Lab mixes. Visit www.incrediblepupspetrescue.com to submit an application and learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.