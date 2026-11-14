Pleasant Prairie has some solid leadership-track roles right now, from tech projects to food innovation and student pathways into management.

Employer: Nosco, Inc.

Nosco, Inc. Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Type: Full-time (Student / Summer Associate)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on summer role where you rotate through different parts of the business and connect with top leaders. Good fit if you’re a student interested in packaging or business and want real projects plus a culture focused on learning and growth.

Employer: Uline (Corporate Headquarters)

(Corporate Headquarters) Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead IT application development and AI-driven projects for a large North American company. Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with 6% match, multiple bonus programs, PTO, tuition help, plus on-site café, fitness center, and walking trails.

Employer: Good Foods Group, LLC

Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level project management role helping run new product development and commercialization for guac, dips, and spreads. You’ll build timelines, coordinate cross-functional teams, and support Stage Gate launches—great if you have 1–3 years experience and want to grow in food/R&D project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles on their site, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.