Pleasant Prairie is busy right now for numbers people – especially if you like hands-on work and stable, long-term employers. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles hiring locally.

Employer: BioFab Technologies (part of Holland Group )

BioFab Technologies (part of ) Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI – 100% on-site

Type: Full-time

Pay / Benefits: Competitive base salary + 10% annual bonus target, company-subsidized health, dental, life & disability, HSA/FSA, parental leave, 401(k) with up to 9% total company contribution.

Hands-on role owning the full accounting function for a growing stainless-steel fabrication business (two facilities, job costing, WIP, inventory, close by day 5). Great fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing / job shop accounting, want to build processes, and like partnering with operations while using tools like AI automation to streamline work.

Employer: Uline – Corporate Headquarters

– Corporate Headquarters Location: 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie, WI – on-site

Type: Full-time

Pay / Benefits: Complete health coverage, 401(k) with 6% employer match from day one, multiple bonus programs, paid holidays & generous PTO, tuition assistance.

Lead corporate, partnership and individual tax work for a large, family-owned company. You’ll manage S-corp and partnership filings, shareholder tax matters, fixed asset / depreciation, and mentor Tax Accountants. Best for someone with 4+ years tax or public accounting and strong Excel who wants broad tax exposure and long-term stability.

Employer: Uline – Corporate Headquarters

– Corporate Headquarters Location: 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie, WI – on-site

Type: Full-time

Pay / Benefits: Complete health coverage, 401(k) with 6% employer match from day one, multiple bonus programs, paid holidays & generous PTO, tuition assistance.

Great starting point if you’re new to finance and want to grow inside a big, stable company. Openings span Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Cash Applications, Tax and Credit, with training, mentoring, and daily work reviewing invoices, tax documents and financial data while helping customers and internal teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway – each employer has more roles posted, and it’s a good way to get your resume in front of them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.