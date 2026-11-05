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💻 Pleasant Prairie IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Pleasant Prairie’s tech scene is growing fast, especially around advanced manufacturing. If you’re into IT, SAP, or MES, there are some strong full-time roles here right now.
Service Delivery Lead - MQ IT
- Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
- Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha County manufacturing site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,000 – $154,000 + bonus eligible
Lead IT support for a brand-new, state-of-the-art pharma manufacturing site, focused on zero downtime for MES, EWM, and lab systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years in IT support, enjoy vendor management, 24/7 support planning, and want your work tied directly to getting medicines to patients.
SAP Business Analyst - PP
- Employer: Fair Oaks Foods
- Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Corporate Office) with support to Davenport, IA plant
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Onsite role supporting SAP ECC6 (MM & PP) for production and plant operations, with regular time on the production floor and some travel to Iowa. Ideal for an early-career SAP pro (1–3 years) who wants hands-on manufacturing experience and a path to deeper SAP project work.
MES Technical Lead
- Employer: Eli Lilly
- Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha site, on-site role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,000 – $158,400 + bonus eligible
Senior role owning the MES platform that connects production with business systems at Lilly’s new site. Best for someone with 10+ years MES experience (Rockwell, Syncade, Camstar, PAS-X, etc.), strong programming skills (C++, Java, Python, SQL), and comfort working under GMP/FDA rules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—this area’s tech and manufacturing hiring is only getting stronger.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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