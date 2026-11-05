💻 Pleasant Prairie IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Pleasant Prairie’s tech scene is growing fast, especially around advanced manufacturing. If you’re into IT, SAP, or MES, there are some strong full-time roles here right now.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha County manufacturing site)

(Kenosha County manufacturing site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $154,000 + bonus eligible

Lead IT support for a brand-new, state-of-the-art pharma manufacturing site, focused on zero downtime for MES, EWM, and lab systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years in IT support, enjoy vendor management, 24/7 support planning, and want your work tied directly to getting medicines to patients.

Employer: Fair Oaks Foods

Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Corporate Office) with support to Davenport, IA plant

with support to Davenport, IA plant Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Onsite role supporting SAP ECC6 (MM & PP) for production and plant operations, with regular time on the production floor and some travel to Iowa. Ideal for an early-career SAP pro (1–3 years) who wants hands-on manufacturing experience and a path to deeper SAP project work.

Employer: Eli Lilly

Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha site, on-site role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $158,400 + bonus eligible

Senior role owning the MES platform that connects production with business systems at Lilly’s new site. Best for someone with 10+ years MES experience (Rockwell, Syncade, Camstar, PAS-X, etc.), strong programming skills (C++, Java, Python, SQL), and comfort working under GMP/FDA rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—this area’s tech and manufacturing hiring is only getting stronger.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.