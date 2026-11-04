🛒 Multiple Tory Burch Retail Openings in Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie’s outlet scene is busy, and Tory Burch is adding to their team. If you like fashion, fast-paced days, and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TORY BURCH

TORY BURCH Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie, WI Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Help customers style outfits, build client relationships, and share the Tory Burch brand story. Great fit if you love fashion, have 1–3 years retail experience, and can work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: TORY BURCH

TORY BURCH Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie, WI Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Very similar to the PT Sales Associate role: focus on client experience, personal sales goals, and product knowledge. Ideal if you want steady part-time hours in a high-volume, customer-driven store with an employee discount and training programs.

Employer: TORY BURCH

TORY BURCH Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie, WI Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Short-term role for the busy season, perfect if you want extra income without a long commitment. You’ll support customers on the floor, hit sales goals, and need open availability during peak times and holidays.

Employer: TORY BURCH

TORY BURCH Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie, WI Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

More behind-the-scenes: stock room work, shipments, cashier, greeter, and runner to keep the store running smoothly. Good if you like to stay busy, can lift 40 lbs, and don’t mind a mix of front- and back-of-house tasks.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.