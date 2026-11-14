Pleasant Hill neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from baby gear to home fixtures. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Baby swing with hanging mobile toys

Condition: Described as comfortable, with adjustable settings

Location: Downtown Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Hill, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

A cozy baby swing that includes a mobile with toys to keep little ones entertained. The swing has adjustable settings, so you can change the speed or motion to suit your baby.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ravensburger 1500 piece puzzle

Condition: Used; poster says they are pretty sure all the pieces are there, but it’s not confirmed

Location: Pleasant Hill Elementary, Walnut Creek, CA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Large 1500-piece puzzle from Ravensburger, offered for free. The current owner got it used and never put it together, so piece count is not guaranteed. Great if you enjoy a challenge and don’t mind a possible missing piece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Modern three-light vanity fixtures

Condition: Not specified

Location: Gregory Gardens, Pleasant Hill, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of modern vanity light fixtures with three lights each. These could be a nice upgrade for a bathroom or dressing area. Check the listing for any photos and mounting details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Aucma by Wahll cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Condition: No charger included; battery condition unknown

Location: Skander-Kiki-Odin area, Pleasant Hill, CA (near DVC)

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Cordless stick vacuum being given away. It does not come with a charger, and the poster is not sure if the battery works, so this is best for someone who likes to tinker, needs parts, or already has a compatible charger.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pleasant Hill tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.