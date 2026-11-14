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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pleasant Hill Today
Pleasant Hill neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from baby gear to home fixtures. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Baby Swing with Mobile
Item: Baby swing with hanging mobile toys
Condition: Described as comfortable, with adjustable settings
Location: Downtown Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Hill, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
A cozy baby swing that includes a mobile with toys to keep little ones entertained. The swing has adjustable settings, so you can change the speed or motion to suit your baby.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ravensburger 1500 Piece Puzzle
Item: Ravensburger 1500 piece puzzle
Condition: Used; poster says they are pretty sure all the pieces are there, but it’s not confirmed
Location: Pleasant Hill Elementary, Walnut Creek, CA
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Large 1500-piece puzzle from Ravensburger, offered for free. The current owner got it used and never put it together, so piece count is not guaranteed. Great if you enjoy a challenge and don’t mind a possible missing piece.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vanity Light Fixtures
Item: Modern three-light vanity fixtures
Condition: Not specified
Location: Gregory Gardens, Pleasant Hill, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of modern vanity light fixtures with three lights each. These could be a nice upgrade for a bathroom or dressing area. Check the listing for any photos and mounting details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Aucma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Stick Vacuum (No Charger)
Item: Aucma by Wahll cordless stick vacuum cleaner
Condition: No charger included; battery condition unknown
Location: Skander-Kiki-Odin area, Pleasant Hill, CA (near DVC)
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Cordless stick vacuum being given away. It does not come with a charger, and the poster is not sure if the battery works, so this is best for someone who likes to tinker, needs parts, or already has a compatible charger.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pleasant Hill tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.