Looking for a loyal new friend in Pleasant Hill, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at CalPaws K9 Rescue for a family to love.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: CalPaws K9 Rescue

Nolan is described as “the life of the party” – an outgoing, chatty puppy with lots to say and plenty of energy. He loves to explore, play, and keep everyone entertained with his antics, then settle in for sweet cuddle time. If your family wants a fun-loving, active pup with a big personality, Nolan could be a great match.

👉 Meet Nolan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: CalPaws K9 Rescue

Vanessa is a sweet, social girl who loves people and enjoys making new friends. She’s playful and affectionate, and her listing notes she wants to be buddies with every animal she meets. She also enjoys quieter hangout time, making her a nice balance of fun and calm for many types of homes.

👉 Meet Vanessa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Also called: Walter

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: CalPaws K9 Rescue

Wall-e is a gentle soul who started out very scared and shut down, but has been making strong progress in his foster home. Within just a few days he began to warm up, showing the sweet boy hiding under his fear. He’ll do best with someone patient and kind who can help him keep building confidence and trust.

👉 Meet Wall-e and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: CalPaws K9 Rescue

Marshall is a gentle, easygoing sweetheart. He’s a bit more reserved than his siblings but still friendly and loving, and he especially enjoys spending time with children. He likes to play with everyone, yet is just as happy to relax and take it easy, which could make him a lovely family companion.

👉 Meet Marshall and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Miss Sparkle

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: CalPaws K9 Rescue

Miss Sparkle has a bright, playful personality that lives up to her name. She loves people and enjoys spending time with her humans, whether that’s going on walks, playing with toys, or riding along for adventures. She also has a nice balance of fun and relaxation, making her a delightful everyday companion.

👉 Meet Sparkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pleasant Hill, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider reaching out to CalPaws K9 Rescue and setting up a meet-and-greet with one of these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.