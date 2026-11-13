Pleasant Hill has some solid food and coffee jobs right now, all with big-name employers and flexible part-time hours. Good options here if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Pleasant Hill, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Hands-on role baking breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts using set recipes. You’ll keep the bakery stocked and looking great, help customers with questions and special orders, and work early mornings/evenings/weekends in a fast-paced, team setting. Includes flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Pleasant Hill, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Perfect if you already have cake decorating experience. You’ll prep icings, pipe designs, and finish custom cakes to order, plus keep display cases full and photo-ready. Expect a fast pace, lots of custom orders, and regular early mornings/evenings/weekends, with flexible hours, store discounts, and possible health/retirement benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Safeway / Starbucks (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway / Starbucks (Albertsons Companies) Location: Pleasant Hill, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience and other factors

Entry-level friendly barista job making coffee, espresso drinks, and teas while giving fast, friendly service. You can start at age 16, stay active on your feet, and work with a small team during busy rushes. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and retirement benefits depending on hours and length of service.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.