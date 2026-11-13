Pleasant Grove’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in transportation and water infrastructure. If you’re an experienced engineer or survey pro, there are some strong openings with serious pay and benefits.

Employer: Horrocks

Horrocks Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000/year + sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Mid-level role where you own complex design work on signals, ITS, and roadway lighting. Strong comp time policy (overtime can be paid out or banked as PTO) plus solid benefits and chances to work on projects across the western U.S.

Employer: WILSON ENGINEERS, LLC (Horrocks–Wilson Joint Venture)

(Horrocks–Wilson Joint Venture) Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Salary: $225,000 – $275,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role building a new Utah water/wastewater treatment practice. You’ll lead major municipal projects, drive business development, mentor teams, and shape the long-term strategy for this joint venture.

Employer: Horrocks

Horrocks Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Salary: $45.00 – $60.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead field crews on transportation, municipal, and land development surveys using GPS and conventional gear. Good fit if you have 8–10+ years of experience and want steady work, leadership responsibility, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.