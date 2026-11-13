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Pleasant Grove
🏗️ Pleasant Grove UT Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Roles
10 days ago
Pleasant Grove’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in transportation and water infrastructure. If you’re an experienced engineer or survey pro, there are some strong openings with serious pay and benefits.
Mid-Level Traffic Engineer, PE – Signals, ITS & Lighting
- Employer: Horrocks
- Location: Pleasant Grove, UT
- Salary: $90,000 – $125,000/year + sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Mid-level role where you own complex design work on signals, ITS, and roadway lighting. Strong comp time policy (overtime can be paid out or banked as PTO) plus solid benefits and chances to work on projects across the western U.S.
Utah Water/Wastewater Treatment Practice Builder
- Employer: WILSON ENGINEERS, LLC (Horrocks–Wilson Joint Venture)
- Location: Pleasant Grove, UT
- Salary: $225,000 – $275,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role building a new Utah water/wastewater treatment practice. You’ll lead major municipal projects, drive business development, mentor teams, and shape the long-term strategy for this joint venture.
Survey Crew Chief
- Employer: Horrocks
- Location: Pleasant Grove, UT
- Salary: $45.00 – $60.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead field crews on transportation, municipal, and land development surveys using GPS and conventional gear. Good fit if you have 8–10+ years of experience and want steady work, leadership responsibility, and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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