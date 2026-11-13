Pleasant Grove’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who love data, cloud, and infrastructure. If you’re ready for your next move, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorganChase (Neovest)

JPMorganChase (Neovest) Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base + potential incentives; details shared in hiring process)

Lead infrastructure work for a major global bank, touching cloud, networking, security, and automation across AWS, GCP, Azure, and data centers. Ideal if you have 5+ years in infrastructure/network/security, deep cloud experience, and enjoy solving complex problems at scale.

Employer: KLAS Research

Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days in office: Mon–Wed)

Salary: Starts at $150,000/year (final pay based on experience)

Hands-on lead role over a small team building data science and AI products that support healthcare insights. You’ll code daily in Python/R/SQL, set engineering standards, work with data scientists, and ship AI/ML and data apps—with strong benefits and a structured internal education program.

Employer: KLAS Research

Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days in office: Mon–Wed)

Salary: Starts at $105,000/year (final pay based on experience)

Build and maintain Azure-based data pipelines that power research, analytics, and KLAS’s public web app. Great fit if you have 3+ years in data engineering, strong SQL + Python, and experience with ETL/ELT, data modeling, and cloud data platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture than the title.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.