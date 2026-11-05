🔧 Pleasant Grove UT: Multiple Parks & Custodian Jobs Hiring Now

Pleasant Grove has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from school custodial work to keeping our city parks in great shape.

Employer: Alpine School District

Alpine School District Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Type: Part-time (4 hours/day), Non-contract, No benefits

Pay: $13.64 – $16.74/hour (depends on experience)

Light custodial work at a secondary school, helping keep classrooms, restrooms, and walkways clean and safe. Good fit if you’re age 14+, want steady morning hours, and like working around students.

Employer: Alpine School District

Alpine School District Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Type: Full-time (8 hours/day), Non-contract, No benefits

Pay: $15.61 – $19.18/hour (depends on experience)

Lead the custodial team at a secondary school—cleaning, securing the building, handling supplies, and helping train other custodians. Great if you’re 16+, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and some related experience.

Employer: Pleasant Grove City

Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.07 – $30.22/hour

Deadline: Open until filled

Hands-on role caring for city parks, trails, and public lands—landscaping, irrigation, equipment operation, and helping with city events. You’ll need a valid Utah driver’s license, high school diploma or equivalent, and about 1 year of parks/grounds experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.