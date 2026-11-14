Plattsmouth’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, all with room to grow.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 225 S 23 St, Plattsmouth, NE 68048

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced role taking orders, running the register, making food, and keeping the restaurant clean. Perks can include scholarship funds (up to $50,000), an emergency assistance fund, wellness rewards, and discounts on things like glasses and shoes (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 225 S 23 St, Plattsmouth, NE 68048

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and cash controls, and keep service fast and friendly. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of supervisor experience, like solving problems on the fly, and want a clear path into restaurant management, with access to the same scholarship and emergency fund programs.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Plattsmouth, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run one of Hy-Vee’s busiest departments: lead the bakery team, handle hiring and scheduling, manage orders and displays, and keep products fresh and customers happy. You’ll need a high school diploma and bakery or retail leadership experience, and be ready for a very active job with lifting, stocking, and time in coolers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.