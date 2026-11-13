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Plattsmouth
🏗️ Plattsmouth engineering roles with multiple $90K+ openings
8 days ago
Plattsmouth’s power and construction scene is busy right now, with big projects driving demand for experienced engineers. If you’re in electrical or field engineering, there are several solid roles here worth a look.
Electrical Engineer III – Power Generation
- Employer: Omaha Public Power District (OPPD)
- Location: Plattsmouth, NE (Cass County Station + other OPPD sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,877 – $123,596 (Grade S5)
- Apply by: November 27 via oppd.com
This senior role leads complex electrical engineering work for new power generation at Cass County Station and other plants. You’ll own design reviews, troubleshooting, upgrades, and mentor junior engineers while helping keep OPPD’s generation fleet safe, reliable, and efficient.
Electrical Engineer II – Power Generation
- Employer: Omaha Public Power District (OPPD)
- Location: Plattsmouth, NE (Cass County Station + other OPPD sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,759 – $113,449 (Grade S4)
- Apply by: November 27 via oppd.com
Great fit if you have a few years in power systems or industrial controls and want to grow. You’ll support new generation construction, handle design reviews, troubleshoot plant equipment, and work on control logic and reliability improvements.
Field Engineer – Kiewit Power Constructors
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Plattsmouth, NE (with travel/relocation to various sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,159 – $118,738 base
This Field Engineer II role puts you in the middle of major power and solar projects. You’ll split time between field and office tasks—planning work, tracking costs and quantities, supporting safety, supervising crews, and helping with bids and estimates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of what they need and how your experience might fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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