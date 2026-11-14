Plattsburgh’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid-paying roles are open. Good mix of steady full-time work and seasonal shifts if you want extra cash.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Fast-paced warehouse role loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs. No experience needed, quick online apply, and you can often schedule your first day in minutes. Great if you want short-term work with weekly pay and a chance to get your foot in the door at UPS.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific

Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (includes weekends/holidays)

Full-time, rotating (includes weekends/holidays) Pay: Starting at $24.97/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on production job making Quilted Northern Ultra Plush tissue in a modern facility. You’ll run equipment, monitor computer systems, and help keep safety, quality, and output on track. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in manufacturing/industrial/construction/military work and want room to grow.

If one of these looks right, don’t wait—apply while the postings are still live and follow up with HR if you don’t hear back.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.