Plattsburgh’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital nursing to holistic mental health. Here are a few solid roles if you want to build your career right here by the lake.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Plattsburgh, NY (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Salary: $2,618–$2,806 per week

Type: Internship / Travel contract, 16 weeks, night shift (3x12s, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM)

High-paying travel RN role on a telemetry unit using Epic in a 192-bed hospital. Comes with Aya’s full travel package: day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, weekly pay, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: EMBER & ROOT, modern therapy + counseling

Location: Plattsburgh, NY (in-office only)

(in-office only) Salary: $40–$60 per client hour , 18–24 hours/week expected

, Type: Contract / Independent contractor

Join a holistic wellness collective with your own private office and admin support. Ideal if you’re NYS LMHC or LMHC-LP, interested in trauma-focused work (EMDR, IFS), and want to grow a long-term caseload in a collaborative, nature-loving community.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.