Plattsburgh’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like keeping materials, shipments, and projects moving on time.

Below are several supply chain and logistics roles hiring now in Plattsburgh, NY.

Employer: Jeffords Steel and Engineering Company

Jeffords Steel and Engineering Company Location: Plattsburgh, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Category fit: Purchasing, material coordination, construction logistics

Help keep commercial steel projects on track by handling material purchasing, vendor communication, and project paperwork. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and have some background in construction or procurement.

Employer: Alstom

Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year (base, NY pay transparency range)

(base, NY pay transparency range) Category fit: Strategic sourcing, supplier management, rail manufacturing

Join a global rail leader and negotiate with suppliers, manage costs, and support production using tools like SAP. Ideal if you know strategic sourcing and want a role with big impact on major transportation projects.

Employer: Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI)

Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI) Location: Plattsburgh, NY (plant/warehouse setting)

(plant/warehouse setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$34/hour

Category fit: Shipping/receiving, inventory, team leadership

Lead the shipping and receiving side of a busy corrugated packaging plant—scheduling trucks, tracking inventory, and making sure orders ship out accurately and on time. Best for someone with 5+ years shipping leadership experience who likes a hands-on floor role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers here tend to post related roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.