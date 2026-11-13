Plattsburgh’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned travelers and local part‑timers. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $2,212 per week

Shift: 8-hour shifts, days/evenings; start 11/30/2026

Work as a Medical Laboratory Technologist testing blood and body fluids using advanced lab equipment. This travel role comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Travel Assignment (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,262–$2,465 per week

Shift/Schedule: Days, four 10-hour shifts (7:00–17:30); start 01/11/2027

Join the OR team at a 192-bed acute care hospital as a Certified Surgical Tech. Aya offers day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, paid housing or housing stipend, sick time, and help with licensing and travel.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 7 Pyramid Drive, Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.80–$27.00 per hour

Work in a busy supermarket pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support other techs. This role is ideal if you’re PTCB-certified and want more responsibility in scheduling, audits, and training.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 7 Pyramid Drive, Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$21.40 per hour

Entry-level pharmacy tech role where you’ll greet customers, help fill prescriptions, and keep the pharmacy organized. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills and want to learn pharmacy operations while working flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.