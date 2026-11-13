Plattsburgh’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from paper products to trains to high-tech titanium parts. If you like hands-on work and steady growth, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time , rotating 12-hour shifts including weekends/holidays

, rotating including weekends/holidays Pay: $24.97/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Work with modern equipment making Quilted Northern Ultra Plush tissue in a high-volume plant. This role is great if you have at least 1 year in manufacturing or similar work and want solid pay, strong benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: ALSTOM

Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $70,000–$90,000/year (NY state range)

Help design and improve manufacturing processes for rail systems using Lean and Six Sigma tools. Good fit for engineering grads (Mechanical/Industrial/Manufacturing) who want to work with cutting-edge tech and grow in a global company.

Employer: Norsk Titanium

Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time, onsite only (no remote, no relocation)

Keep advanced titanium 3D-printing machines calibrated and running at peak performance. Ideal if you have industrial maintenance experience and want weekly pay, strong benefits (401k match, bonus plan, holiday shutdown), and a small, high-tech team environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.