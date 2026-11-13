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🏭 Plattsburgh Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Plattsburgh’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from paper products to trains to high-tech titanium parts. If you like hands-on work and steady growth, this is a good moment to look.
Production Technician – Tissue Manufacturing
- Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts including weekends/holidays
- Pay: $24.97/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Work with modern equipment making Quilted Northern Ultra Plush tissue in a high-volume plant. This role is great if you have at least 1 year in manufacturing or similar work and want solid pay, strong benefits, and room to grow.
Process Engineer – Rail Manufacturing
- Employer: ALSTOM
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $70,000–$90,000/year (NY state range)
Help design and improve manufacturing processes for rail systems using Lean and Six Sigma tools. Good fit for engineering grads (Mechanical/Industrial/Manufacturing) who want to work with cutting-edge tech and grow in a global company.
Calibration Technician – Titanium 3D Manufacturing
- Employer: Norsk Titanium
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- Type: Full-time, onsite only (no remote, no relocation)
Keep advanced titanium 3D-printing machines calibrated and running at peak performance. Ideal if you have industrial maintenance experience and want weekly pay, strong benefits (401k match, bonus plan, holiday shutdown), and a small, high-tech team environment.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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