🍽️ Plattsburgh Food Service Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Plattsburgh’s food service scene is busy, especially around schools and senior living. If you like steady hours and helping people eat well, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SAMUEL F. VILAS HOME

SAMUEL F. VILAS HOME Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Plattsburgh, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 per hour

Wash dishes, keep the kitchen and butler’s pantry sanitized, and help seat and serve residents in a long-term care setting. Set schedule 8AM–6PM, 4 days a week, every other weekend, plus 401(k) match, dental, vision, and paid time off; must be 18+.

Employer: Lake Forest Senior Living Retirement Community

Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Plattsburgh, NY Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Cook lunch and dinner for a senior living community, follow recipes, prep ingredients, and help serve residents. Role includes lots of kitchen cleaning and some weekend/holiday shifts, with a flexible schedule and paid time off.

Employer: Plattsburgh City School District – PHS

Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Plattsburgh, NY Type: Full-time (6-hour school day)

Pay: From $17.07 per hour

Help with basic food prep and serving in a school cafeteria under the supervision of a cook. Good option if you like school-year schedules and want health insurance, vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can be flexible on hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.