🏥 Plattsburgh Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Plattsburgh’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work in the area, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UVM Health - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

UVM Health - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Primary 8:00am–6:30pm , Secondary 10:00am–8:30pm

Primary , Secondary Key details: Perform clinical lab tests, specimen collection and processing, quality control, and result reporting. NY Clinical Laboratory Technician license (or eligibility) required; microbiology experience preferred and may be required. After 5 years and meeting criteria, you can move up to Medical Laboratory Technician II.

This is a solid hospital-based role if you like hands-on lab work and want room to grow your career.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Local contract

Pay: $86/hour (based on 12-hour shifts, 36 hours/week)

(based on 12-hour shifts, 36 hours/week) Schedule: 16-week contract, 36 hours/week , 12-hour night shifts

contract, , Requirements: 2+ years CT Tech experience

Perks (from agency): Day 1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1, guaranteed hours, travel bonus, and extra-hour bonus.

Good fit if you’re an experienced CT Tech looking for high hourly pay and a defined short-term contract without leaving the area.

Employer: Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Hudson Headwaters Health Network Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $30.56/hour

Hours of operation: Mon–Thu 7am–7pm , Fri 8am–5pm , Sat 8am–1pm (schedule varies within these hours)

Mon–Thu , Fri , Sat (schedule varies within these hours) Requirements: Unrestricted NY LPN license, certificate from an accredited nursing school, BLS, ability to travel in the network, EMR and Microsoft skills.

You’ll provide direct patient care, support providers, handle meds and vaccines, and help keep clinic flow smooth—great if you like outpatient work and a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Plattsburgh tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.