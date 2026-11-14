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⚠️ Platteville winter overnight parking rules: Nov 15–Apr 1
🚧 Winter overnight parking rules in Platteville
Winter parking regulations are in effect in Platteville from November 15, 2026 through April 1, 2027.
No parking 2–6 a.m. on these streets (unless signs say otherwise):
- Water St (Hwy 151 to north city limits)
- Second St (Furnace St to Sylvia St)
- Main St (Broadway to west city limits)
- Sylvia St (Fourth St to Second St)
- Mineral St (Water St to east city limits)
- Fourth St (Furnace St to Sylvia St)
- Broadway (Main St to north city limits)
- Chestnut, Adams, Lancaster, Elm, Pine, South Chestnut, Southwest Rd, Court St as listed in the rules
Alternate-side parking, 2–6 a.m. on all other streets where both sides are normally allowed:
- Park on the even-numbered side on even dates
- Park on the odd-numbered side on odd dates
No parking on any cul-de-sac in the city.
Some campus-area streets (University Plaza, parts of Greenwood Ave and College Dr) are exempt unless a snow emergency is declared by UW–Platteville.
For occasional out-of-town guests, you can request up to 4 consecutive days of permission by calling the Platteville Police Department at (608) 348-2313.
More Info: Winter Parking Regulations In Effect November 15, ...
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