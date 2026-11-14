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Platte County
🚧 Nov. 16 lane closure on NB I-29 in Platte County
3 days ago
🚧 Lane closure on NB I-29 in Platte County Nov. 16
Northbound I-29 in Platte County will have a lane closed for pavement work on Monday, November 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The closure is on NB I-29 south of N. American Ave.
If you drive this stretch, plan a little extra time and slow down in the work zone. MoDOT reminds drivers that work zones can be short-term lane closures like this one, not just big construction projects.
For updates or questions, you can:
- Visit www.modot.org/kansascity
- Call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636)
- Follow @MoDOT_KC on X or facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity for instant updates.
More Info: Lane closures on NB I-29 in Platte County for pave...
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