🚧 Lane closure on NB I-29 in Platte County Nov. 16

Northbound I-29 in Platte County will have a lane closed for pavement work on Monday, November 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The closure is on NB I-29 south of N. American Ave.

If you drive this stretch, plan a little extra time and slow down in the work zone. MoDOT reminds drivers that work zones can be short-term lane closures like this one, not just big construction projects.

For updates or questions, you can: