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📢 Take the Safe Streets for All survey in Plaquemines Parish
📢 Share your input on safer streets in Plaquemines Parish
The Safe Streets for All Plan is back, and parish leaders want to hear from the people who use local roads every day.
Whether you walk, bike, drive, or use mobility aids, your feedback will help shape plans for safer, more accessible streets across Plaquemines Parish.
You can take another survey and learn more about the plan online through the parish website.
If you travel on parish roads in any way, this is a chance to speak up about what feels safe, what doesn’t, and what you’d like to see improved.
More Info: Help Us Make Plaquemines Parish Streets Safer for…...
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