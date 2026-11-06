📢 Take the Safe Streets for All survey in Plaquemines Parish

📢 Share your input on safer streets in Plaquemines Parish

The Safe Streets for All Plan is back, and parish leaders want to hear from the people who use local roads every day.

Whether you walk, bike, drive, or use mobility aids, your feedback will help shape plans for safer, more accessible streets across Plaquemines Parish.

You can take another survey and learn more about the plan online through the parish website.

If you travel on parish roads in any way, this is a chance to speak up about what feels safe, what doesn’t, and what you’d like to see improved.