Plaquemine schools are hiring, especially for middle and high school roles. If you love working with teens and want steady, full-time work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Plaquemine, LA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime-eligible)

Salary: Not listed

Step into different middle and high school classrooms as the go-to sub for the campus. You’ll follow teachers’ plans, keep routines steady, and help students stay on track when their regular teacher is out.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Plaquemine, LA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Great for experienced reading teachers who enjoy coaching adults as much as kids. You’ll train teachers, model lessons, visit classrooms, and track reading data to boost literacy across the school.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Plaquemine, LA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Teach middle and high school math with a focus on real-world examples and strong classroom relationships. You’ll plan lessons, prep students for state tests, and work closely with families and staff.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Plaquemine, LA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead a middle school English classroom and help students grow as readers, writers, and speakers. This role is for someone who enjoys planning engaging lessons and staying in close touch with parents.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.