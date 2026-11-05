🚧 Plaquemine construction hiring: multiple Austin Industrial roles

Plaquemine’s plants are busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got industrial experience and don’t mind heights, heat, or hard work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Austin Industrial (Austin Industries)

Austin Industrial (Austin Industries) Location: Plaquemine, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on insulation for pipes, tanks, boilers, and buildings in big industrial sites. You’ll read blueprints, measure and cut insulation, work at heights, and wrap/seal materials to control heat and noise. 3–5 years of journeyman-level experience is required; no set education requirement.

Employer: Austin Industrial (Austin Industries)

Austin Industrial (Austin Industries) Location: Plaquemine, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and repairing boilers and pressure vessels in industrial plants. You’ll read blueprints, weld, rig, install valves and fittings, and work in tight spaces and at heights. Needs 4+ years journeyman-level experience, NCCER Boilermaker, TWIC, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.