Plantation’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and private practices adding to their teams. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Florida Westside Hospital

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may be eligible for a sign-on bonus)

Work with a variety of x-ray procedures, operate CR and PACS, and support the daily flow of the radiology department. Requires ARRT-R, Florida licensure, and BLS (within 30 days), with access to HCA’s big benefits package and education support.

Employer: HCA Florida Westside Hospital

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may be eligible for a sign-on bonus)

Perform MRI exams with a focus on image quality and patient comfort in a busy, advanced imaging setting. You’ll need ARRT (MR), radiography credentials, and BLS, plus you get access to HCA’s medical, retirement, and tuition assistance programs.

Employer: Physician Pivot (for HCA Florida Westside Hospital)

Physician Pivot (for HCA Florida Westside Hospital) Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Anesthesiology Residency Program at a 296-bed hospital with 10 ORs (including dedicated cardiac rooms) and a wide surgical case mix. Ideal for an ABA board-certified anesthesiologist with at least 3 years core faculty experience and prior GME leadership who wants to shape the next generation of anesthesiologists.

Employer: HCA Florida Westside Hospital

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Location: Plantation, FL

Type: PRN / As needed

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want flexible hours while keeping your lab skills sharp. Perform accurate testing, handle STAT work, and help oversee quality control; Florida Technologist license required, with associate degree (bachelor’s preferred) and at least 1 year experience preferred.

Employer: Dr. Tory R. Lindh (private two-doctor practice)

(private two-doctor practice) Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.50 – $40.00 per hour

Join a long-standing, fee-for-service/PPO office with no evenings or weekends and a half day on Fridays. They’re looking for a hygienist with 5+ years’ experience who values high-quality care and long-term patient relationships; perks include PTO, retirement plan, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.