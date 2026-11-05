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Local Authority
Playground at Liberty Tree Park still closed for safety
7 days ago
The new playground at Liberty Tree Park is built, but it will stay closed while the city starts Phase 2 work. This next phase will add a new parking lot along NW 5th Street and a marked crosswalk to make getting to the park safer, so construction fencing will remain in place until the area is safe to open.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Plantation Parks and Recreation
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