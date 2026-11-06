📋 Plantation FL Admin Jobs – Multiple Front Desk & Scheduler Roles

Plantation is busy hiring for front desk and scheduling roles, especially in medical and dental offices. If you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone, this week has some solid options.

Employer: HCA Florida Westside Hospital

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Location: Plantation, FL

Type: PRN / as-needed (listed as OTHER)

PRN / as-needed (listed as OTHER) Salary: Not listed

Handle hospital phone calls, connect callers to the right department, and support the Telecommunications Department. Great fit if you have 1+ year hospital telecom experience, solid computer skills, and want access to big-hospital benefits like medical, retirement plans, and education support.

Employer: Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.08 – $30.20 per hour

Front desk role in a general dental office handling check-in, insurance, billing, and treatment coordination. You’ll like this if you have previous dental office experience, know dental insurance, and want steady hours Mon–Wed 8–5, Thu 7–3, plus 401(k) and paid time off.

Employer: SurgiClear

Location: Plantation, FL 33324

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Coordinate patient appointments, manage provider calendars, and keep the clinic running smoothly. This is an in-person role for someone bilingual, comfortable with EHR systems, and ready for a fast-paced medical office with health, dental, vision insurance and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.