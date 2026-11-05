🏥 Plantation FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plantation’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to med spa work to high‑pay travel contracts. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Covenant Living Communities & Services Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.84 – $46.35 per hour

Faith‑based senior living community with roles in assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care. You’ll supervise CNAs, provide direct resident care, help with admissions, and work closely with the Nurse Manager and families. Full‑time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, six paid holidays, a 403(b) with 3% match, and more.

Employer: Facial Mania Med Spa

Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour

Med spa hiring two aestheticians/laser techs for in‑person work. You’ll perform facials, peels, microneedling, and more while using your sales skills to upsell services; must have a current Florida aesthetic license and be comfortable with social media. Perks include an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Travel, full-time contract

Pay: $2,577 per week (estimated package)

Schedule: 10‑hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week, 26‑week assignment, start 11/23/2026

Travel Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive pay packages plus lodging, meals, and travel stipends for those who qualify. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly or daily pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Plantation tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.