🧑‍💼 Plantation, FL HR Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $100K

Plantation is busy hiring for HR right now, especially in senior living and healthcare. If you like people-focused work and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services

Covenant Living Communities and Services Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,158 – $100,414 per year

Lead HR for a senior living community, handling onboarding, compliance, employee relations, performance management, and training & development. This role partners closely with campus leaders on budgeting, engagement, and change management, and comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with 3% match, and more).

Duplicate listing note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Covenant Living Communities & Services Location: Plantation, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.90 – $36.24 per hour

Hands-on HR role supporting recruitment, onboarding, payroll, employee relations, and compliance. Good fit if you have 2+ years of HR experience and want to grow your skills while still getting strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—HR roles in Plantation tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.