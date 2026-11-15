Plant City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, foodservice, and final‑mile delivery all looking for help. If you like fast‑paced work and keeping goods moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: NXTPoint Logistics

NXTPoint Logistics Location: Plant City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead final‑mile operations for a major 3PL with 30+ facilities and millions of square feet of warehouse space. You’ll manage drivers and staff, KPIs, budgets, safety, and customer relationships; 5+ years in transportation/logistics and team leadership are required, and Spanish is strongly preferred.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers / C&S Wholesale Services, LLC

Location: 1802 Jim Johnson Road, Plant City, FL 33566

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:45 a.m.–5:30 p.m.)

Pay: $17.50/hour, weekly pay

Move pallets from the dock to the right aisles in a freezer warehouse (-20°F to 0°F) using a pallet jack and RF scanner. Comes with paid training, day‑one benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match), PTO/holidays, tuition help, and safety‑shoe support; must safely lift up to 60 lbs and stay on your feet most of the day.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Plant City, FL

Type: Full-time, nights (includes weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee night warehouse operations, including order selection, replenishment, loading, safety, and staff scheduling. This role is hands‑on: you’ll manage labor costs, train and coach associates, support food‑safety rules, and may perform warehouse tasks yourself; 1–3 years of related experience and comfort with physical work in hot/cold areas are needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.