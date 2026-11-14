Plant City is busy right now with warehousing and logistics work. If you like fast-paced days and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Suddath (NXTPoint Logistics)

Suddath (NXTPoint Logistics) Location: Plant City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a final-mile delivery operation, including drivers, independent contractors, safety, and customer service. Good fit if you have 5+ years in transportation/logistics, are comfortable with P&L, and want to own performance for a busy local site.

Employer: Gordon Food Service

Location: 1410 Gordon Food Service Dr, Plant City, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.90/hour, weekly pay, raises in year one

Hands-on warehouse job picking orders for food service customers. You’ll work Sunday–Thursday, 7:00 AM–finish, lift up to 100 lbs, and sometimes work in freezer temps, with benefits starting day one and extra pay for strong performance.

Employer: RESA Power

Location: Plant City, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.43–$43.99/hour, plus full benefits

Lead inventory control for a power-services company, running cycle counts, audits, and ERP transactions while guiding other inventory staff. Great for someone with 3–5+ years inventory/warehouse experience who wants leadership duties and strong hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often move fast when they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.