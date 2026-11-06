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🏥 Plant City FL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings
Plant City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to clinic work and flexible contractor roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Patient Specialist – Lakeland/Sebring Region (1099, Per Diem)
- Employer: Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Based in Plant City, FL with travel to local hospitals, homes, and clinics
- Type: Contract (1099), Per Diem/On Call
- Salary: Paid per fitting (no range listed)
Work as an ASSURE Patient Specialist, fitting patients with a wearable defibrillator and teaching them how to use it. Great if you have at least 1 year of paid patient care experience, a clinical background (RN, RT, CVIS, paramedic, etc.), and want flexible, field-based work with meaningful cardiac patient impact.
Physical Therapy Assistant (Home Health)
- Employer: Pinnacle Home Care
- Location: Plant City, FL (home health in the local area)
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
Join Florida’s largest Medicare-certified home health provider as a PTA, helping patients regain independence at home. This role offers flexible scheduling, one-on-one care, free CEUs, and the backing of an award-winning, stable agency; new grads are welcome to apply.
Medical Assistant (Medical Support Specialist)
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: Plant City, FL
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based role where you’ll handle vitals, injections, drug/alcohol testing, rapid tests, and front-desk tasks in a fast-paced occupational health setting. Good fit if you’re a graduate of a medical assistant program or have direct patient care experience, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and medical/dental/vision.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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