Plano’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems, specialty clinics, and school‑based roles all hiring. If you’re in healthcare (or trying to break in), there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Children’s Health

Children’s Health Location: Plano, TX (on‑site, outpatient GI)

(on‑site, outpatient GI) Type: Full-time, Days (8:30am–5:00pm)

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes hands‑on patient care (vitals, rooming, vaccines, labs) with front‑desk tasks like scheduling and insurance. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with kids and families, and want strong benefits and growth in a major pediatric system.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Plano

Location: 6200 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a, 36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed (sign‑on bonus for eligible new hires)

Busy 52‑bed Level II Trauma ED with self‑scheduling, strong education support, and Magnet‑designated hospital. Great if you have at least 1 year RN experience (ED preferred) and want high‑acuity patients plus big‑system benefits.

Employer: Children’s Health

Location: Children’s Health Plano

Type: Full-time, Nights, On‑site

Salary: Not listed

Float between critical care areas (ICU/ED) caring for pediatric patients using full‑scope RN skills. Ideal for BSN‑prepared nurses with 1+ year RN experience who like variety, complex cases, and strong pediatric benefits.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Plano

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 7:00a–7:30p)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a multidisciplinary GI/Endoscopy lab team, manage assignments, and support patient flow and experience. Good move if you have 2+ years RN experience with prior charge/lead duties and want weekday leadership in a specialty area.

Employer: Soliant (for local school district)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: From ~$42/hour (negotiable)

Work with elementary students (~40‑student caseload) on speech and language goals in a school setting. Great for SLPs who enjoy the school calendar, IEP work, and a collaborative team; CFs are welcome to apply.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Neuro Spine Specialists

Location: 3060 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 8:00–5:00, Fri 8:00–2:30)

Salary: Not listed (sign‑on bonus for eligible new hires)

Support a fast‑paced neuro spine specialty clinic with vitals, injections, EKGs, labs, and patient prep. Nice fit if you’re a CMA with at least some MA experience and want steady hours, specialty exposure, and big‑system benefits.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for local site)

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide diagnostic X‑ray imaging, focusing on safe positioning, image quality, and accurate documentation. Good for an X‑ray tech who wants a patient‑centered clinic setting and steady imaging work.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Listed as Plano, TX but Work Location: In person

Listed as but Type: Other (expected ~42 hrs/week)

Salary: $26.64–$32.08 per hour

Entry‑level billing role reviewing claims, applying ICD/CPT/DRG codes, and answering patient/insurance questions. No experience required, so it’s a strong option if you’re detail‑oriented and want to break into the business side of healthcare.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Not stated (typically full-time)

Not stated (typically full-time) Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice role in GI specialty, with full prescriptive authority and independent provider billing. Best for a Texas‑licensed PA (or NP/RN per listing) who wants specialty clinic work, procedures, and strong system benefits like 401(k) match and tuition help.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare – Medical City Plano

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time, Exempt (7–10 hr weekdays)

Salary: Not listed

Lead hospital pharmacy operations at a 600+ bed Level I Trauma center—overseeing staff, automation, quality, and compliance. Great fit if you’re a Texas‑licensed pharmacist with hospital leadership experience and want broad impact plus robust HCA benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.