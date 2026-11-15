Plano neighbors are putting out some great free items this week, from furniture to kids’ gear and even pets in need of a new home. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Wooden sleigh bed frame

Condition: Good, already disassembled for easy transport

Location: In the alley between 3705 and 3713 Roundtree Way, Plano (Estates Of Forest Creek)

Details: Beautiful wooden sleigh bed frame left out in the alley for pickup. You’ll need a vehicle big enough for bed frame pieces. No need to knock—just grab it from the alley.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Collection of plush toys

Location: Forest Creek Estates, Plano, TX

Details: Mix of stuffed characters, including Mario, Luigi, and Donkey Kong and others. Great for kids’ rooms, playrooms, or donations.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two 1-year-old Chihuahua/Beagle mix dogs

Location: North Dallas Estates, Plano, TX

Details: One female (darker tan) and one male (lighter tan), siblings, about 1 year old. The owner is moving and cannot keep pets at the new place. They are being given away for free, and the owner strongly prefers they stay together in the same loving home.

If you’re interested, be ready to provide a stable, caring home and contact the poster through Nextdoor.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: GE Profile range

Category: Appliances

Location: Park Forest North, Plano, TX

Details: GE Profile range with top burner 100% functional. Oven is limited to 350°F. Could be useful as a backup stove, for a garage or rental, or for someone who mostly cooks on the stovetop.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Soft, carpeted pet stairs

Location: In the alley near 2412 Choctaw Dr, Plano (Preston Ridge Friends area)

Details: Carpeted steps to help pets get onto beds, couches, or other furniture. The owner has placed them in the alley and hopes someone can use them instead of throwing them away. Likely a simple grab-and-go.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Outdoor wooden playhouse with attached slide

Location: West Plano - Willow Bend, Plano, TX

Details: Wooden playhouse for the yard, includes a slide. Needs some TLC but could look great with a bit of work. Poster believes all stakes are still in place. You’ll need to bring tools to remove the stakes and likely a truck or trailer for transport.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Plano tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.