Plano’s retail and customer service scene is busy and hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry level to management and even a hybrid/remote option.

Employer: Tom Thumb Supermarket

Tom Thumb Supermarket Location: Plano, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers check out smoothly, bag groceries, collect carts, and keep the front of the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying active, talking with people, and want flexible hours with weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: Lori’s Gifts

Location: Plano, TX (Dallas/Fort Worth area, hybrid/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hospital gift shops nationwide by managing product data, purchase orders, and inventory systems (Mi9 and other retail tech). This role is mostly remote with 1–2 days a month in the Plano office, ideal if you’re detail‑oriented, strong in Excel, and want a stable retail‑operations career path.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend customer service, sales support, and delivery coordination for AutoZone’s commercial clients. You’ll help manage orders, visit accounts, handle billing and returns, and may lead the commercial team when the manager is out—great if you like being on the move and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Plano, TX, US

Type: Part-time (retail management)

Salary: Hourly range: $17.75 – $22.30

Join the store leadership team, coach sales associates, and own a key area like visual merchandising, operations, or service & selling. This is a good step up if you have 1–2 years of retail management experience, love fashion, and want strong discounts (up to 60% off) plus bonus potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have more than one opening or flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.