Plano’s leadership job market is busy right now, with new manager and ops roles popping up across tech, engineering, and retail. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to step into (or grow in) a management seat.

Employer: Samsung Electronics America

Samsung Electronics America Location: Plano, TX (headquarters)

(headquarters) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the order-to-cash process for Samsung’s eCommerce division, owning SAP S/4 HANA operations, interfaces, and issue resolution across teams in the U.S. and Korea. Great fit if you have 6+ years experience, deep ERP/SAP skills, and want to drive big, tech-driven process improvements at a global brand.

Employer: Quiddity

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role (0–2 years) where you support project managers and finance by tracking schedules, budgets, and risks for civil engineering projects. Good option if you have a business/finance/analytics degree, like working with ERP systems and data, and want a path into project or operations management.

Employer: Magic of DDH

Location: Plano, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year

You’ll run day-to-day store and attraction operations: staff hiring and training, inventory, POS and cash handling, scheduling, and customer service. Ideal if you have retail or attraction management experience and want a hands-on role where you directly shape the guest experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Plano.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.