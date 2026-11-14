Plano’s HR job scene is busy right now, with options for hands-on generalists and big-picture leaders. If you work in people ops, there’s likely something here that fits your experience level.

Employer: Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice Location: Plano, TX (travel up to 30%)

(travel up to 30%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a mission-driven hospice team by partnering with leaders on employee relations, recruiting, benefits, compliance, and more across multiple states. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years HRBP/HRG experience, healthcare background, and like mixing strategy with hands-on HR work.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead compensation, benefits, payroll, HR systems, and learning support while managing an HR operations team. Great fit if you bring 8+ years progressive HR experience, strong total rewards expertise, and want to own strategy and execution for a full rewards portfolio.

Employer: Parsec Antennas

Location: Plano, TX (on-site only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000/year

Own the full HR function for a growing company: recruiting, employee relations, performance management, benefits, HRIS (BambooHR), and training. This is an in-person role for local, bilingual English/Spanish HR pros who like building processes from the ground up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in Plano tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.