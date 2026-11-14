Plano’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with front-line roles for people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly. Here are several solid options, from vape retail to big-name banks.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: Plano, TX (Independence & Hedgcoxe branch)

(Independence & Hedgcoxe branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base pay + potential incentives; details shared in hiring process)

Lead day-to-day branch operations while helping customers with transactions and digital banking tools. Great fit if you have 1+ year of retail banking experience, like coaching teammates, and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Texas Original

Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a medical cannabis dispensary focused on patient care, compliance, and store performance. You’ll lead a team, manage inventory and cash, and may oversee home delivery as well—ideal for someone with 2–3+ years of retail management and interest in healthcare-style retail.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Plano, TX (North Dallas / Collin County districts)

(North Dallas / Collin County districts) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: 29 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Entry-level banking role aimed at veterans and those with at least 6+ months of customer-facing experience. You’ll open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help customers with everyday banking while building a long-term career path in a large bank.

Employer: Not listed (Vape shop)

Not listed (Vape shop) Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

Full-time (about ) Salary: $9.00 – $11.00 per hour

Hands-on role in a vape/smoke shop with flexible scheduling and employee discounts. Best for someone with 1+ year vape/smoke shop experience, strong product knowledge, and comfort handling cash, inventory, and POS.

Employer: Sephora – Legacy West (Store 1106)

Location: 7600 Windrose Ave, Suite G130, Plano, TX 75024

Type: Seasonal, flex (0–14 hours/week, non-guaranteed)

Salary: $19.80 – $22.90 per hour (depends on location)

Help during peak season with client service, stocking, and visual merchandising in a busy beauty store. Good match if you like a fast-paced, team environment, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are open to nights, weekends, and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.