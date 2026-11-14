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🔧 Plano, TX Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Plano is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like keeping buildings, cars, and facilities in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now.
Assistant Facilities Manager
- Employer: JLL
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Support day-to-day operations at client sites, coordinate vendors (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, etc.), and be the main contact for service requests. Good fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and ready to grow in facilities management.
EVS Technician (Evening Shift)
- Employer: Medical City Healthcare – Medical City Plano
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep key hospital areas (ER, ICU, surgery, labor & delivery) clean and safe for patients and staff. Comes with a large hospital benefits package, including medical, retirement, and education assistance.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Plano, TX (mobile, client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Detail cars on-site for customers—inside and out—using your own equipment and supplies. Great if you like working independently, staying active, and take pride in making vehicles look brand new.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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