Plano’s tech and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and advanced water systems. Here are several solid roles if you’re an experienced engineer looking for your next move.

Employer: Ecolab

Ecolab Location: Plano, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,700 – $112,000/year

Own process design for ultrapure water, wastewater, and reclaim systems from concept through startup. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in industrial/semiconductor water treatment and want to lead designs, mentor junior engineers, and work directly with customers while enjoying a strong benefits package.

Employer: Kelly Digital Infrastructure

Kelly Digital Infrastructure Location: Plano, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on fiber optics and data center connectivity role with a mix of field work and technical leadership. You’ll oversee installs, testing, and troubleshooting using OTDRs and other tools, coordinate techs, and travel up to 50% while supporting mission-critical data centers.

Employer: E Tech Group

Location: Remote, based near Plano, TX (25–30% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a large systems integrator focused on data center HVAC/BMS/EPMS controls. Great fit if you have 3+ years with PLCs (Rockwell), industrial controls, and want to work on design through commissioning with strong 401k match, PTO, and training support.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.