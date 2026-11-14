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🏗️ Plano Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Plano’s tech and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and advanced water systems. Here are several solid roles if you’re an experienced engineer looking for your next move.
Process Engineer – Water & UPW Systems
- Employer: Ecolab
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,700 – $112,000/year
Own process design for ultrapure water, wastewater, and reclaim systems from concept through startup. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in industrial/semiconductor water treatment and want to lead designs, mentor junior engineers, and work directly with customers while enjoying a strong benefits package.
Optical Engineer / Data Center / Level 3
- Employer: Kelly Digital Infrastructure
- Location: Plano, TX
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on fiber optics and data center connectivity role with a mix of field work and technical leadership. You’ll oversee installs, testing, and troubleshooting using OTDRs and other tools, coordinate techs, and travel up to 50% while supporting mission-critical data centers.
Senior Controls Engineer – Mission Critical
- Employer: E Tech Group
- Location: Remote, based near Plano, TX (25–30% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a large systems integrator focused on data center HVAC/BMS/EPMS controls. Great fit if you have 3+ years with PLCs (Rockwell), industrial controls, and want to work on design through commissioning with strong 401k match, PTO, and training support.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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